Spurs select G Derrick White with No. 29 pick in draft

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press



SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The San Antonio Spurs have selected guard Derrick White of Colorado with the No. 29 pick in the NBA draft.



In White, the Spurs selected a 6-foot-5 combo guard that averaged 18.3 points last season with the Buffaloes. Primarily a point guard in his lone season with Colorado, he shot 40 percent on 3-pointers and averaged 4.3 assists in 32.9 minutes. White started his career at Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs before transferring for his senior season.



White's selection is the first step in what could be a frenzied offseason for the Spurs.

