NCSO files prostitution charge on massage therapist who sexually assaulted client

After a former professional massage therapist from Nacogdoches County Jail was convicted and sentenced to eight years of probation for sexually assaulting a female client at his home in July of 2016, authorities served a prostitution arrest warrant on him at the jail.

Caleb O’Neal Eaves, 30, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree sexual assault charge and a Class B misdemeanor charge. No bail amount has been set for the sexual assault charge, and a bail amount of $1,500 has been set for the prostitution charge.

A Nacogdoches jury found Eaves guilty of sexual assault Thursday. The trial was held in Judge Edwin Klein’s 420th Judicial District Court.

Eaves was originally sentenced to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, but the jury asked the judge to probate his sentence because he didn't have a prior criminal record. As a result, Eaves' sentence was probated to 120 days in jail and eight years of probation.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim made the initial outcry to the sheriff’s office on July 10, 2016. After a report was taken, a SANE exam was conducted on the woman. The exam revealed that she had an injury that was consistent with her claim that she had been sexually assaulted.

When the alleged victim talked to a Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office investigator on July 11, 2016, she told him that after she received a gift certificate for a massage from a friend, she went to Eaves’ home in the 200 block of County Road 415 to redeem it.

During the massage, Eaves allegedly removed the woman’s underwear and told her to turn over onto her back. Then Eaves began massaging the woman’s genital area and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

According to the arrest affidavit, Eaves was under oath when he admitted to the offense of prostitution.

“The defendant admitted that he used his fingers to sexually stimulate the female and that he was paid a fee for services rendered,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit went on to say the information was gained from witnesses who were in attendance during Eaves’ jury trial.

Eaves took the stand in his own defense Wednesday afternoon.

"I violated morals and guidelines by the state,” Eaves said. "I violated my beliefs. I violated my religious beliefs. I violated my marriage vows. ... I am guilty of sexual misconduct but not sexual assault."

Eaves said if he had followed his beliefs, he would have not been in that situation.

"I would have not asked the question, and we would not be here,” Eaves said.

Eaves said his license with the state expired last August, and he did not renew.

While Eaves was on the stand, Andrew Jones, a prosecutor with the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s office, asked him if he was running prostitution because he sold a gift certificate to the victim’s friend and then was expecting the young woman to let him sexually stimulate her.

Eaves replied that he wasn’t sure that was right, according to a previous East Texas News story.

Jones brought up that she was alone, and Eaves didn't think she had to fight him off.

“You said you did this because she was young cute and free and that she lost control,” Jones said. “You didn't try that with her friend because she was more strong-willed. You went after her because she was naive."

During his closing remarks in the sentencing phase of the trial, Jones said the sexual assault has taken a huge toll on the victim. He said she lost a long-term relationship, and she tried to commit suicide after Eaves sexually assaulted her.

