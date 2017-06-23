Bail set for 2 suspects who robbed Lufkin restaurant, led officers on high-speed chase

An Angelina County justice of the peace has set bail amounts for the two men who are accused of robbing the Jack in the Box restaurant on Denman Avenue, stealing the manager’s car, and leading officers on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

Edward Daniel Hernandez, 21, and Douglas Richard, 19, both of Lufkin, are still being held in the Angelina County Jail. Both men were charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Richard was also charged with third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction, Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and nine misdemeanor capias traffic warrants.

Collectively, Richard’s bail amount was set at 229,579. Hernandez’ total bail amount was set at $200,000.

According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, stated that the two suspects in the robbery were taken into custody at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning near the entrance of The Settlement on U.S. 59 South.

The two men entered the restaurant’s back door at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. At the time, Richard was armed with a hand gun, the press release stated.

Richard and Hernandez allegedly stole the cash drawer before they fled the scene in the manager’s car. Minutes later, a Lufkin PD officer spotted the stolen car on Southwood Drive, and a high-speed chase ensued the press release stated.

The chase went from Lufkin and Diboll and back, and the suspects’ car reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph.

“It ended on U.S. 59 south at the entrance to The Settlement after officers successfully spiked the vehicle’s tires,” the press release stated. “Officers recovered the register drawer along with the stolen vehicle.”

An hour before the robbery occurred, Richard and Hernandez tried to buy food at the restaurant by walking up to the drive-through window, the press release stated. The pair left on foot after they were told the restaurant does not take “walk-up” orders.

“Hernandez told investigators Richard was getting ‘driven up’ and talked about ‘hitting a lick’ to put some money in his pocket as they walked around town before the robbery,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, the Diboll Police Department, the Texas Department of Safety, and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lufkin Police Department during the high-speed chase.

Back in April of 2016, Richard was arrested after he led officers on a previous high-speed chase that spanned three counties and reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

According to a press release, a call came into dispatch around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning about a black Chevy Cobalt "flying around the neighborhood" with a busted window off of Atkinson Dr. An officer caught up to the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing the driver fail to signal at a turn and then run the red light at Atkinson and Timberland Drive, press release stated.

Richard, the driver, did not stop after the Lufkin PD officer activated his overhead lights and siren. Then he accelerated to more than 90 mph on Atkinson Drive. The press release stated Richard then headed east on State Highway 103 toward Etoile and reached a top speed of 120 mph. During the chase, he swerved into the oncoming lane.

Two other Lufkin PD officers joined the chase, and the pursuit went on for 27 miles. It went through Angelina, Nacogdoches, and San Augustine counties, and Richard finally stopped on FM 1277 in San Augustine County.

Officers ordered him out of the car and took him into custody as two Sabine County deputies arrived to assist.

When asked why he ran, Richard told officers he did so because "it was fun," the press release stated. Richard also told officers that his registration was out, and he did not have insurance, so he decided he was going to run.

When officers searched Richard's car, they found a 15-inch decorative knife and an unopened beer, the press release stated.

Richard was convicted of state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle in the 217th Judicial District Court on May 27, 2016, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

