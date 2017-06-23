Hardin County Jail escapee last seen in Tyler County

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement organization, recently named Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation conferred on just 66 of KTB’s more than 395 affiliates in 2017.More >>
Little River Healthcare has announced that it will be ending its affiliation with the Houston County Hospital District at the end of June.More >>
Deep East Texas law enforcement agencies are still looking for an inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Jail early Wednesday morning.More >>
An Angelina County justice of the peace has set bail amounts for the two men who are accused of robbing the Jack in the Box restaurant on Denman Avenue, stealing the manager’s car, and leading police on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.More >>
After a former professional massage therapist from Nacogdoches County Jail was convicted and sentenced to eight years of probation for sexually assaulting a client at his home in July of 2016, authorities served a prostitution arrest warrant on him at the jail.More >>
