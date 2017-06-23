Hardin County Jail escapee last seen in Tyler County

Deep East Texas law enforcement agencies are still looking for an inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Donavin Michael Cantwell, who had been in jail for car theft, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, was last seen in Tyler County.

According to a press release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Cantwell, 28, of Spring, is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and a short beard.

Cantrell was able to move past guards and escape the Hardin County Jail during the morning feeding activity at about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"Video surveillance captured the event immediately, and the jail staff responded accordingly,” the press release stated. “The inmate traveled on foot to a nearby home. He was provided assistance by another person, and the two of them fled the Kountze area in a vehicle.”

The vehicle and Cantwell’s accomplice, a woman, were located in Tyler County, near the town of Warren, the press release state. The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

“We ask for the public’s help in locating Cantwell,” the press release stated. “If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Hardin County sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.”

According to KJAS.com, the woman who helped Cantrell has been identified as Kala Renay Kinsey, 31, of Kountze. She has been charged with felony facilitating escape.

The KJAS story stated that Kinsey was found with the car and that she knew Cantrell as an escapee when she drove him to Tyler County.

Kinsey is still being held in the Hardin County Jail, and her bail amount has been set at $25,000.

The phone number for the Hardin County Sheriff's Office is (409) 246-5101, and the number for the Tyler County Sheriff's Office is (409) 283-2172

