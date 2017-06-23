Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful earns Gold Star from statewide organization for its efforts

Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful Executive Director Katie Blevins was awarded with the Gold Star Recognition Plaque by Keep Texas Beautiful Executive Director Suzanne Kho during the 2017 Keep Texas Beautiful Conference in San Antonio, TX. (Source: KNB)

From Keep Texas Beautiful

AUSTIN, TEXAS (News Release) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement organization, recently named Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation conferred on just 66 of KTB’s more than 395 affiliates in 2017. Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve.



Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens and beautify and enhance the local community. In 2016 alone, KTB affiliates and their local volunteers contributed 462,315 hours to collect over 10 million pounds of waste, including 8.5 million pounds of litter and small recyclables, 1.6 million pounds of tires, and 443,314 pounds of electronics.



Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful implements clean up, beautification and recycling programs locally in Nacogdoches County, including technology recycling, litter free festivals, and plantings throughout the city.

To remain in good standing with KTB, community affiliates must annually submit a report, pay dues, attend at least one training session and participate in at least one KTB-endorsed activity.

In 2004, the organization introduced the concept of Gold Star recognition to reward those communities who sought to go above and beyond the established requirements. To achieve this status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their educational programs and solid waste initiatives or participate in the Keep Texas Beautiful or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs, and provide a letter of support from their community.

Affiliates must also participate in KTB event, demonstrate community wide support and contribute to the sharing of best practices. KTB formally recognized Gold Star communities during its 50th Annual Conference in San Antonio, which was held June 12-14, 2017.