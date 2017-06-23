Livingston man indicted, arrested for child endangerment after 3-year-old found in road

Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man on a felony child endangerment charge earlier this week after a Polk County grand jury indicted him.

Samuel Aaron Clary, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on three charges endangering a child, assault of a family member - impede breath or circulation, and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. No bail amounts were listed on the Polk County Jail web site.

The charge stems from allegations that Clary’s 3-year-old son was found walking in the road and in the yard of an empty home. At the time, the boy had a very dirty diaper, and he was surrounded by dogs.

Lt. Matt Parish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, said that the incident occurred on Jan. 29, 2016. Livingston PD officers were dispatched out to a home in the 200 block of Matthew Street.

A passing motorist saw the 3-year-old boy, stopped, and waited until Livingston PD officers arrived on the scene.

Parish said that in addition to the fact that the boy had a dirty diaper, his face was covered with mucous and dried food. He added the child, who only spoke unintelligible words, was surrounded by dogs.

Another driver stopped and offered a diaper, Parish said.

The Livingston PD officer who went to a nearby home found that it had trash, broken toys, and household goods littering the yard.

Clary came out of the house, and said that he was the boy’s father. The LPD officer discussed the timeline with Clary, who admitted that he had last seen the boy about 30 minutes earlier, Parish said.

Child Protective Services and animal control were both contacted. CPS took custody of the boy, and animal control dealt with the loose dogs. Parish said one dog, which was tied to a tree, was malnourished.

The case was presented to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

