Benefit BBQ raises funds for NPD officer's son

Cason's dad, Chris pitches in by dishing up brisket for each plate. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Emergency responders and others in Nacogdoches came together for a benefit barbecue to help Nacogdoches Police Officer Chris Snider.

On April 8, Snider's wife and two children were in a car wreck. His boy, 5-year-old Cason, received spinal injuries. He's home from Texas Children's Hospital, but costly medical expenses continue.

The Texas Blue Knights Nacogdoches-Lufkin branch organized today's barbecue fundraiser, where over 500 plates at $10 each were boxed up and delivered.

Lt. Mark Hurst, the president of Texas Blue Knights, Chapter 22 said, "Tragedy is abundant in the world of law enforcement. We see injury and death on a daily basis, but this hits really close to home when it is one of our own. Everybody at the police department and the community as a whole has come together in a great way. I have to thank everyone in the community. The support has been overwhelming for this project."

The fundraiser will continue Saturday.The Blue Knights will provide motorcycle rides starting at 10 a.m. at Perritte Memorial Methodist Church on Durst Street.



Barbecue orders can be made at texasblueknightsxxii@yahoo.com.

