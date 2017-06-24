1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County

A Beaumont man died yesterday evening after his vehicle collided with a tree in Nacogdoches County.

Texas DPS troopers responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash a few miles south of the Rusk County line, on U.S. 259, early Friday evening.

According to the preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Marvell Bushnell, 39, was driving north down U.S. 259, when his vehicle and the trailer it was towing drove across the opposite lane and hit a tree.

Bushnell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Texas DPS is investigating the crash further.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.