Nacogdoches native becomes Hollywood actor

Cory Roberts, born in Nacogdoches, has a role in a recent Sci-fi film, starring Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, and Game-of-Thrones actor, Jason Mamoa. The film, The Bad Batch, premiered yesterday.

Roberts was born in Nacogdoches and called the city home all the way through childhood, and, even further down the line, as a business man. But, his debut role as an actor started in elementary school.

"What I do remember is wearing sort of like a Tarzan-type outfit," said Roberts. "When my particular part came around, I lifted this bar, and it had these weights on the end of it. And, I push it up over my head and I growl and I say RAWRRRR because I was a strong man."

Roberts would go on to play soccer for the Red Devils, graduate from high school, earn degrees from Angelina College, Liberty University, and Phillips Graduate University, and start his own business. But, the beginning of his acting career can be traced back to his time as a nightclub bouncer.

"I had a lot of producers and actors that I was seeing on a daily basis," said Roberts. "And, my friend came up to me and said, you know, you should think about maybe getting you some head shots and try acting."

Even though Roberts is now a full blown actor, he still remembers his roots and has plans to on bring a red carpet premier of The Bad Batch back home.

"It takes a village to raise a child," said Roberts. "And, I want to showcase my parents. I just want to give back and look at them and tell them, even though you see my on the screen, this is a result of your efforts. This is a result of you caring about someone else's child. And, I thank you for that, and I love you for that."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.