Work begins again on women's dorm at Nacogdoches Godtel

Nancy Gentry, (left) and June Gentry overlook the contruction site on the expansion of the women's dormintory. (Source: KTRE)

After several months of delays, Godtel ministries is beginning work again on expanding their women’s dormitory.



"Right now the framing is going up. When they (construction crews) frame the rest of the 7,500- square foot building, then of course the trestles will go on,” said June Gentry, executive director.

But this wasn’t the case at the beginning of the year, according to June. He said plans were put on hold after they faced problems with architectural plans for the women's dormitory.

Assistant Director Nancy Gentry said even though they had the permits to build, construction picked up after re-evaluating the engineering designs. In addition, Mother Nature also presented an obstacle that halted the progress and as a result numbered the days workers can be on site.

"A lot of these people that work on a building like this have two or three jobs going on at the same time, so they juggle their time," June said.

Once construction is complete, the women's dormitory will house 52 beds, similar to the men's facility and all will share the dining room and chapel.

A majority of the funds were generated by the sale of the former downtown location coming close to $400,000, but their general contractor said actual construction costs will reach close to $600,000.

The founders said they rely on their faith to see the project complete and they're not worried about the possibility of the shortage of funds.

"We’re still doing our job, but it's just so exciting to see progress being made,” Nancy said.

The ministry said they hope construction will finish by early fall. Currently, the women's dormitory has 14 beds.

The ministry has been known for serving the homeless for more than 40 years. With their help, men and women have a place to rest their tired feet and lay their heads.

