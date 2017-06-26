Jasper ISD superintendent: Cafeteria worker made unauthorized transactions

A Jasper ISD cafeteria worker turned herself in to authorities on felony and misdemeanor charges last week in connection to allegations that she was altering records and making unauthorized transactions.

Theodora Michelle Fowler, 37, of Jasper, was booked into the Jasper County jail on a state-jail felony tampering with government records to defraud or harm charge, a Class misdemeanor theft between $750 and $2,500 charge, a Class A misdemeanor misapplication of fiduciary property charge, and a Class A misdemeanor computer security breach charge.

Dr. Gerald Hudson, the superintendent of Jasper ISD said that an internal investigation revealed that someone working for the district was making unauthorized transactions. He said they learned that it was Fowler, who was working as a child nutrition employee.

Fowler was altering records and making unauthorized transactions, Hudson said.

“State laws prevent us from commenting on her employment, but appropriate action has been taken” Hudson said. “We have begun modifying our bookkeeping practices. We understand we are to be held to a higher level of accountability.”

Lt. Gerald Foster with the Jasper Police Department said a JPD detective investigated the case and found enough probable cause for them to get warrants for her arrest.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.