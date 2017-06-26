2017 Lufkin Pro Day

It's time to honor Lufkin's finest in another Lufkin Pro Day event this week.

This year's honorees are listed below:

Joe Williams – Dunbar High School; Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back

The Late Willie Mae Burley – Teacher and Coach, Dunbar and Lufkin High School

Khalyn Cole – Current Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Lufkin High School Graduate

Lufkin Pro Day will be Thursday, June 29th starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lufkin Convention Center. Tickets are $30 each. The proceeds go to funding scholarships for Angelina County high school graduates.

The Lufkin Pro Day Group recently awarded $3500 in scholarships to seven 2017 high school graduates from area schools.

Scholarship winners were chosen for demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership, student involvement and community service during their high school careers.

The 2017 LPDG scholarship recipients are: Nyles Duffield, Diboll HS; Chyanne Mouton, Hudson HS; Shania Reppond, Huntington HS; and Lufkin High School graduates Brianna Alexander, Alesia Hale, Jaylen McCloud and Keith Overshine.

The Lufkin Pro Day Group scholarships are funded from the proceeds received from the annual banquet, which honors individuals from Angelina county who have had exceptional careers both on and off the field with emphasis on sports. TLPDG has honored 15 individuals over the past 6 years at their annual banquet. The Lufkin Pro Day Group is a 501c non-profit organization and has awarded scholarships to area students the past two years.