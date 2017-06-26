Lufkin's Neighbors Emergency Center set to close on July 10

From Neighbors Health

HOUSTON, TEXAS (News Release) - Neighbors Health, the parent company of Neighbors Emergency Center, has announced that the Neighbors Emergency Center location in Lufkin will close on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 7 a.m.

“Neighbors is proud of the alternative access to quality emergency care we provide,” stated Maureen Fuhrmann, Neighbors Chief Business Development Officer. “The citizens of Lufkin have many choices and due to the many alternatives, we felt our model is better served in areas with limited access.”

The local physicians will be moved to work open shifts at other Neighbors Emergency Center locations within the company and the remaining facility staff will be offered the option to transfer to other openings with Neighbors. If the existing staff makes the personal choice to stay in Lufkin, they will be provided job search assistance.

“It is always a difficult decision to leave a market and the patients we serve. Neighbors was honored to be part of the Lufkin community and we are proud of the outstanding patient care that we provided,” Fuhrmann said.



Neighbors Health, LLC. operates Neighbors Emergency Center, a series of 24-hour freestanding emergency centers that have seen rapid growth in Texas since 2009.

Neighbors’ 31 Texas locations service many communities, including Houston, Austin, Texarkana, and Tyler with centers also in Rhode Island and Colorado.



