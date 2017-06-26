Nacogdoches man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

From the U.S. Attorney's Office

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - A 24-year-old Nacogdoches, Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Jon McNeely pleaded guilty on Mar. 23, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

According to information presented in court, McNeely was a major methamphetamine trafficker in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. His drug trafficking organization was responsible for distributing over 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in the area. McNeely was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 7, 2016, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety - Criminal Investigation Division, Nacogdoches Police Department, Lufkin Police Department, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hable.