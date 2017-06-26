San Augustine Water Department dealt with 2 breaks, fire in June

Community members are growing anxious as time ticks down on the agreement between Little River Healthcare and the Houston County Medical Center.More >>
June has been a challenging month for the San Augustine Water Department.More >>
A 24-year-old Nacogdoches, Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.More >>
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for a Palestine, Texas woman who was reported missing and later found dead. Ricki Deann Taylor, 46, was reported missing from the Palestine area and was later found in Houston County.More >>
A Jasper ISD cafeteria worker turned herself into authorities on felony and misdemeanor charges last week in connection to allegations that she was altering records and making unauthorized transactions.More >>
