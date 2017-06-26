Nacogdoches Samaritans help rescue a struggling duck

After months of efforts, a couple of good Samaritans from Nacogdoches were able to help a struggling duck. Almost two months ago, walkers who frequent the trails near the Stephen F. Austin Ag pond noticed a fishing lure pierced in a duck's bill, and ever since they have been working to save the bird.More >>
Community members are growing anxious as time ticks down on the agreement between Little River Healthcare and the Houston County Medical Center.More >>
June has been a challenging month for the San Augustine Water Department.More >>
A 24-year-old Nacogdoches, Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.More >>
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for a Palestine, Texas woman who was reported missing and later found dead. Ricki Deann Taylor, 46, was reported missing from the Palestine area and was later found in Houston County.More >>
