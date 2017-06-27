Driver damages guardrail near Lufkin zoo

Workers from TxDOT will be spending part of the day repairing a guardrail on Loop 287 after a driver wrecked on it Tuesday morning.

According to Lufkin Police Officer Heath Williams, a man was driving a Dodge pickup northbound on the loop in the area of Ellen Trout Zoo around 10 a.m. when he lost control and hit a curb and then rolled over before stopping on top of a guardrail in the inside lanes.

Officers have inside lanes on both sides blocked but traffic is not backed up. Workers from TxDOT will have to repair the guardrails so it is expected the lanes will be blocked for several hours.

