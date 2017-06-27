Lufkin police looking for man accused of sexual assault of teen

LUFKIN, TX - Detectives are looking for a Lufkin man wanted for sexual assault of child.

James Broomfield, 19, has a warrant for his arrest in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. Broomfield has not been cooperative with the investigation.

Broomfield is described as 5’5, 154 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has criminal trespass warnings at multiple locations in Lufkin, including Starbucks, Angelina College and Walmart.

Anyone with information on his location can call the Department at 936-639-TIPS or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.