Dickson adds Spearman to the SFA Softball coaching staff

SFA Athletics

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (Press Release)- Stephen F. Austin’s head softball coach Nicole Dickson announced the hiring of Morgan Spearman as the new assistant coach to the Ladyjack softball team for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Dickson didn't search far to find Spearman, who just completed a successful 2016 campaign as assistant coach at Eastern New Mexico University, Dickson's alma mater. At ENMU, Spearman helped the Greyhounds post 20 overall wins in a season, along with 10 Lone Star Conference victories, a first since 2007. ENMU, under the direction of Spearman, completed the 2017 season with their highest on base percentage (.378) since 2009, as well as the seventh most runs scored (273) in program history. Despite the 20-36 season, Spearman coached her team total of 241 RBI, 81 doubles, and 29 homeruns, finishing 9th in the Lone Star Conference.

“We are excited to add Spearman to our staff and program,” said Dickson. “She comes from a winning tradition and culture at Angelo State, showing success both athletically and academically as a student-athlete. She has a high energy coaching philosophy and competitive mindset that she instills within her players. Morgan will be a positive role model and has high character. Her focus will with be slappers and outfield coming in this fall.”

Prior to ENMU, Spearman was an assistant coach at Angelo State, where she guided ASU to a 37-win season. The Rambelles bombed 22 homers and led the LSC with a .972 fielding percentage.

Spearman also played at ASU from 2011-14 and earned the title of All-American several times throughout her career. She started at the top of the chart her freshman year with a team-best .466 on-base percentage. During her sophomore campaign, Spearman found herself chosen for All-Lone Star Conference honors, as well as All-South Central Region for NFCA and Daktronics. Spearman really broke out her senior year, batting a team record .506, second best in NCAA Division II history. She was selected as the Honda Cup Award Winner as the Division II Softball Player of the Year, chosen the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year, and broke three Angela State records.

Over her playing career, Angelo State won 171 games and defeated West Texas A&M in the Long Star Conference Tournament Championship in 2014. Spearman concluded her career with a team-record .522 on-base percentage, 222 runs scored, .995 fielding percentage, and 126 walks. She also was the first Angelo State player to hit for the cycle during the game against Midwestern State her senior year.