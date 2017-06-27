Polk County authorities arrest 2 more for junk in yards

As part of an ongoing sweep to enforce trashy yards, two Livingston residents have been arrested on felony charges of illegal dumping.

Margie Leann Barfield, 54, and Johnathan Wesley Bruce, 32, are each charged with illegal dumping.

The arrests are the fifth and sixth authorities in Polk County have made concerning residents with too much junk on their properties.

Environmental Officer Deryl Oates said in a past interview that he has worked with these individuals for many months to have them clean up their yards. He said he has sent them notices and citations and some have been arrested on misdemeanor charges. The latest attempt is to file felony charges.

