TxDOT: Proposed project to upgrade portion of U.S. 59 with frontage roads in Angelina County

Proposed changes could soon affect for those traveling on U.S. 59 between Redland and Lufkin. The proposed project includes reconstruction of U.S. 59 to bring it to interstate levels by adding frontage roads from FM 2021 all the way to north of U.S. 59 near the Lufkin area.More >>
Proposed changes could soon affect for those traveling on U.S. 59 between Redland and Lufkin. The proposed project includes reconstruction of U.S. 59 to bring it to interstate levels by adding frontage roads from FM 2021 all the way to north of U.S. 59 near the Lufkin area.More >>
Following a soft opening for special guests over the last couple of weeks, the iconic Fredonia Hotel is today officially open to the general public.More >>
Following a soft opening for special guests over the last couple of weeks, the iconic Fredonia Hotel is today officially open to the general public.More >>
As the sun began to rise over Ellen Trout Lake, Todd Swan anxiously gave direction to a group of Lions Club members that were handling his latest creation.More >>
As the sun began to rise over Ellen Trout Lake, Todd Swan anxiously gave direction to a group of Lions Club members that were handling his latest creation.More >>
In the wake of the East Texas Medical Center healthcare system’s decision to not renew its lease with ETMC-Trinity, Trinity County recently got more bad news.More >>
In the wake of the East Texas Medical Center healthcare system’s decision to not renew its lease with ETMC-Trinity, Trinity County recently got more bad news.More >>
As part of an ongoing sweep to enforce trashy yards, two Livingston residents have been arrested on felony charges of illegal dumping.More >>
As part of an ongoing sweep to enforce trashy yards, two Livingston residents have been arrested on felony charges of illegal dumping.More >>