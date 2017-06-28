Lufkin PD investigating after vandalism at Kiwanis Park

Lufkin police are investigating vandalism that was done at Kiwanis Park.

According to Mike Akridge, the director of the City of Lufkin's park department, work crews first noticed several spots of graffiti on the park's bathrooms and the building that houses the splash pad water pumps on Tuesday.



"This morning, I also got a call from some of my staff that works the trail at night, and they told me about that the Azalea Trail vandalism as well," Akridge said.



Akridge said the trail had several lights busted out, and graffiti had been painted on the tunnel that goes below First Street between the mall and the shopping center.



Jessica Pebsworth with Lufkin Police said right now, they don't have any suspects.

