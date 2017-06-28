Affidavit: Bronson man sexually assaulted 1 girl, touched 2 others inappropriately

Deputies with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old Bronson man Monday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted one underage girl and touched two others inappropriately in 2013.

Noe Ramirez is still being held in the San Augustine County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge and a second-degree felony indecency with a child charge. No bail amounts have been set for his charges yet.

Texas Ranger Travis Brazil investigated the case. He was there when forensic interviews were conducted with the three victims at the Child Advocacy Center on June 26.

According to the probable cause affidavit East Texas News obtained on Wednesday, the first victim, a girl under the age of 14, said she was on the couch in the living room area of a home when Ramirez started to touch her inappropriately. He allegedly rubbed all over her body and touched her under her clothing.

Ramirez then sexually assaulted the girl, the affidavit stated.

The girl told the interviewer that she was scared of Ramirez because he “is a lot stronger than her,” and she was embarrassed by the event, the affidavit stated.

The first victim also told the interviewer that Ramirez gave her four-wheeler rides in the months leading up to the alleged sexual assault. During the rides, he would touch her bottom and her privates under her clothing, the affidavit stated.

The second victim, a girl under the age of 17, said she was on the couch in the living room of a home when Ramirez picked her up, carried her to a bedroom, and put her in a bed. At that point, Ramirez allegedly touched her inappropriately under her clothing.

“Child Victim # 2 said she went into the bathroom and cried on the floor after the event and hid under blankets until she could call her parent the following day,” the affidavit stated. “Child Victim # 2 stated she was scared of Ramirez and was worried to the point she wanted to throw up.”

The second victim also told the interviewer that Ramirez gave her four-wheeler rides in the months leading up to the alleged molestation. During the rides, Ramirez would touch her privates over her clothes, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the third victim, a girl under the age of 17, told the interviewer that she was on the couch in the living room of the same home when Ramirez started touching her inappropriately under her clothes.

“Child Victim #3 stated she delayed telling anyone about the incident because she believed Ramirez would hurt her, and she never wanted to see him again,” the affidavit stated.

The third victim also said Ramirez touched her inappropriately over her clothes when he gave her four-wheeler rides in the months before the incident in the living room, the affidavit.

