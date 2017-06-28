Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for masked gas station robber

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a masked man who robbed a gas station on Monday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a report of a masked man who walked into the Valero gas station located at 16281 US Highway 59 South in Moscow displaying a firearm demanding the clerk to empty the cash register.

The gunman walked away with miscellaneous store items and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, officers with the Corrigan Police Department, constables, and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to Moscow and surrounding vicinity. A search perimeter was established, but the suspect was not caught.

According to the store clerk and detectives, the suspect appeared to be a white male, medium height and was carrying a rifle.

Anyone with information as to the person or persons involved in this armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP (7867), or Detective Lee Rogers at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 329-9024.

