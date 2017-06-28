Affidavit: Nacogdoches PD traffic stop resulted in felony arrest, seizure of 5 boxes of cough syrup

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man on a felony drug charge Tuesday afternoon after a search that stemmed from a traffic stop on Northwest Stallings Drive turned up five boxes of Pronethazine cough syrup.

Tamel Horton, of Lonoake, Arkansas, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams charge and a Class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $27,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Nacogdoches PD officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3500 block of Northwest Stallings Drive at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When the officer spoke to Horton, the driver of the vehicle, he noticed signs of nervousness, deception about his travel plans, and other indicators of criminal activity. At that point, the NPD officer asked for and got permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, the officer located five boxes of Pronethazine syrup that Horton did not receive from a pharmacist, the affidavit admitted. The Nacogdoches PD officer said in the affidavit that he knew from training and experience that the syrup is commonly abused at the street level, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the Nacogdoches PD officer also found an inhaler that contained about 37.5 grams of THC when he searched Horton’s vehicle.

