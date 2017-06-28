Affidavit: Man had marijuana hidden in buttocks during Nacogdoches County Jail book-in

A 30-year-old New Orleans man was charged with a felony after he allegedly tried to smuggle a plastic bag containing marijuana into the Nacogdoches Jail Tuesday evening by hiding it between his buttocks.

Michael Jerome Randolph, of Louisiana, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a third-degree felony prohibited substance in a correctional facility - alcohol or drugs charge and two Class A misdemeanor bail jumping/failure to appear charges. His bail amount has been set at $15,000 for the felony charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was notified that Randolph was found to be in possession of marijuana when he was being booked in to the jail.

A jailer told the NCSO sergeant that during the book-in process, he could smell the odor of marijuana on Randolph, the affidavit stated. When the jailer performed a strip search on Randolph, he allegedly found a clear plastic bag that contained a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana in the “crevice of his buttocks.”

The substance and the packaging weighed about 5.2 grams, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Randolph admitted to the booking officers that he brought the narcotics from the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.