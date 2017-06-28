Angelina County Sheriff asking for $1.25M budget increase

Angelina College announced today their addition of a "web technology" program, which will be the first of it's kind on the campus.More >>
A 30-year-old New Orleans man was charged with a felony after he allegedly tried to smuggle a plastic bag containing marijuana into the Nacogdoches Jail Tuesday evening by hiding it between his buttocks.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man on a felony drug charge Tuesday afternoon after a search that stemmed from a traffic stop on Northwest Stallings Drive turned up five boxes of Pronethazine cough syrup.More >>
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a masked man who robbed a gas station on Monday.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 58-year-old woman Tuesday in connection to allegations that she embezzled almost $53,000 from B&B Cabinets and Trim while she was working there.More >>
