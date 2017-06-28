Family Crisis Center asking for school supply donations

It is still two months until the start of school, but the Family Crisis Center in Lufkin is already preparing.

The center that serves victims of domestic violence in nine counties is asking for school supply and school uniform donations.

"Many times the children that come here only come with the clothes on their back so we try to get them everything they need," Community Development Director Greta Rich said. "Right now we are asking for basic school supplies and for uniforms that would fit any child. We don't have one specific need at this time."

The drive runs until Aug.11 and donations can be dropped off at the Thrift store in Lufkin or Nacogdoches. People can also call the main office to learn of other donation drop off options.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.