Nacogdoches Co. sheriff investigating man shot in hand during disturbance

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot in the hand during a disturbance Wednesday.

According to officials with the sheriff's department, there was a disturbance Wednesday evening between two men on County Road 387 at County Road 388.

Officials say the disturbance turned physical and one of the men grabbed a shotgun and shot the other man in the hand.

The man shot was transported to a local hospital where he was later transported to another hospital via medical helicopter, according to authorities.

The subject was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Details are limited at this time. Stay tuned to KTRE.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.