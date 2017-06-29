Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office investigating man shot in hand during disturbance

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the hand during a disturbance Wednesday.

According to a press release, Chris Balch, 56 of Nacogdoches, was arrested for first-degree felony aggravated assault of a date or family member with a deadly weapon.

According to officials with the sheriff's office deputies along with the Precinct 4 Constables Office and DPS responded to an assault with a firearm on Balch Lane near County Road 350.

"Deputies arrived on scene and would later arrest the suspect who was behind the residence of where the shooting occurred," the release stated. "Deputies gathered information from witnesses that Balch appeared to be intoxicated and entered the home of the victim."

The release stated that a physical altercation occurred between Balch and the victim until the fight was broken up by a relative. Investigators believe Balch then went into a bedroom and retrieved a shotgun, and during a struggle, Balch shot the victim in the hand with the shotgun.

The victim, who name is not being released at this time, was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas, Texas.

