16-year-old Grapeland boy struck, killed by 18-wheeler while riding his bike

The Grapeland community is mourning the death of Perry Frank, the school district’s band director.More >>
The Grapeland community is mourning the death of Perry Frank, the school district’s band director.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to allegations that he got angry over child custody matters, waved a gun around in a video chat with his ex-wife, and insinuated that he was going to kill himself and their twin 3-year-old girls.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to allegations that he got angry over child custody matters, waved a gun around in a video chat with his ex-wife, and insinuated that he was going to kill himself and their twin 3-year-old girls.More >>
The Grapeland community is dealing with another tragedy. A 16-year-old Grapeland boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler as he was riding his bicycle along U.S. Highway 287.More >>
The Grapeland community is dealing with another tragedy. A 16-year-old Grapeland boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler as he was riding his bicycle along U.S. Highway 287.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot in the hand during a disturbance Wednesday.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot in the hand during a disturbance Wednesday.More >>
Two members of the Church of Wells in Cherokee County were given a jail sentence on Monday for a criminal trespassing charge.More >>
Two members of the Church of Wells in Cherokee County were given a jail sentence on Monday for a criminal trespassing charge.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 58-year-old woman Tuesday in connection to allegations that she embezzled almost $53,000 from B&B Cabinets and Trim while she was working there.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 58-year-old woman Tuesday in connection to allegations that she embezzled almost $53,000 from B&B Cabinets and Trim while she was working there.More >>