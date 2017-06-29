16-year-old Grapeland boy struck, killed by 18-wheeler while riding his bike

The Grapeland community is mourning the death of Perry Frank, the school district’s band director.

The Grapeland community is dealing with another tragedy.

A 16-year-old Grapeland boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler as he was riding his bicycle along U.S. Highway 287.

A report from the Grapeland Police Department identified the boy as Augustus Kennon. Judge Clyde Black pronounced Kennon dead at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday.

“The entire Grapeland community is heartbroken over the tragic loss of another member of its family,” said Gregg Spivey, the superintendent of Grapeland ISD. “Gus was a very friendly and caring young man that was well-liked by his fellow students as well as the teachers and staff. He will be greatly missed.”

Spivey said Kennon had just recently completed his freshman year at Grapeland High School.

A “Palestine Herald Press” story stated that Kennon was struck by the 18-wheeler after the teen attended the funeral for Grapeland High School Band Director Perry Franks. The story also said Kennon was active in the high school’s band.

The “Herald Press” story stated that Kennon was trying to cross a bypass near the intersection of US 287 and FM 2423 when he was struck by the 18-wheeler.

According to the police report, the 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer rig was driven by William Thomas South, 42, of Fort Worth. The report didn’t give any indication whether charges will be filed or citations will be issued.

A Grapeland PD officer arrived on the scene at 5:11 p.m. The report stated there were two witnesses and a passerby who happened to be a doctor at the scene. The doctor tried to help Kennon until EMS personnel could arrive on the scene.

After Kennon was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, he was taken to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

