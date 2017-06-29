Haley Squiers - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Haley Squiers

Haley Squiers is a multimedia journalist with KTRE-TV.

She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin this May. During her four years at UT, she pursued her love of journalism by reporting and anchoring for KVR, the student-run news program at the college.

Outside of her academics, she has interned at Good Morning America in New York City. She also interned at KTRE-TV last summer. 

Powered by Frankly