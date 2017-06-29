Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Man threatened twin daughters, waved gun in video chat

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to allegations that he got angry over child custody matters, waved a gun around in a video chat with his ex-wife, and insinuated that he was going to kill himself and their twin 3-year-old girls.

Christopher Eric Dwire, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony prohibited weapon charge, two state-jail felony endangering a child charges, and a Class A misdemeanor terroristic threat charge. His bail amount has been set at $1,500 for the terroristic threat charge, but no bail has been set for his other charges.

Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at a home in the 6000 block of FM 2497 at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lenderman said the two girls had been with Dwire for about two weeks, when he was served court papers saying that his ex-wife was going to get custody of their children, and he got angry. At that point, Dwire started texting his ex-wife and then started a video chat with her.

During the video chat, Dwire allegedly waved a gun around with the two little girls nearby and told the woman that he was going to hell and the two little girls were going to heaven to be with their late grandmother.

Lenderman said that when ACSO deputies got to the scene, Dwire came out of the house with the little girls in his arms and went back inside the home. Dwire allegedly repeated the process several times before the deputies were able to take custody of his children.

Dwire was arrested at the scene without further incident and taken to the county jail, Lenderman said.

When the ACSO deputies went inside the home, they found a shotgun that had been sawed off to an illegal length, Lenderman said.

More charges could be pending against Dwire, according to Lenderman.

