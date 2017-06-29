Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Adult brothers got into fight, 1 fired shotgun at the other

Two adult brothers both wound up in jail after they allegedly got into a fight at a home in the Huntington area early Wednesday morning, and one of them fired a shotgun at the other man.

Jonathon Wayne Galloway, 30, of Huntington, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony deadly conduct charge. His bail amount has been set at $3,500.

Joey Michael Galloway Jr., 34, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with Class C misdemeanor theft. He was released from the jail later Wednesday after he posted a bail amount of $500.

Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that ACSO deputies were dispatched out to the 400 block of Shop Branch Road to check out a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. When the ACSO deputies got to the scene, they learned that Joey and Jonathon got into a fight, and Jonathon

Galloway went inside and returned with a 20-gauge Winchester shotgun.

Jonathon admitted to firing the shotgun at his brother, who had to jump out of the way to avoid getting shot, Lenderman said.

Both men were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

