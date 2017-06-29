Affidavit: Nacogdoches man found to be in possession of fake $100 bill during traffic stop

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 36-year-old man for possession of a forged $100 bill after he was pulled over on a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Tobias Desean Newsome, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a state-jail forgery of a financial instrument charge. No bail amount has been set at this time.

According to the arrest affidavit, Newsome was stopped in the 1200 block of Powers Street at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday. When the NPD officer ran Newsome’s driver’s license, she found that he had an outstanding warrant out of Harris County for non-payment of child support.

After Newsome was taken into custody, the Nacogdoches PD officer did an inventory of his vehicle and found a forged $100 bill, the affidavit stated. Newsome allegedly admitted that the forged $100 bill was his and that he had found the previous day.

“He advised he tested the bill multiple times to see if it was forged or not but determined it was a fake,” the affidavit stated. “He advised he still possessed it, so he could throw it away at his residence.”

Newsome was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

