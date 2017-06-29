Suspect in Goodrich shooting incident captured in Houston

Law enforcement officers with the Deep East Texas Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force have captured the 34-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Goodrich early Tuesday morning.

The victim was shot three times with a .45-caliber pistol, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deangelo M. Glover is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrel Longino set his bail amount at $100.000.

According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting incident that occurred on Tyler Street early Tuesday morning. With the help of Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Kenneth Hammbrick, PCSO deputies were able to obtain videos of the shooting incident.

At that point, the sheriff’s office was able to identify Glover as the suspect and get a warrant for his arrest.

After he was arrested in Houston on Wednesday, Glover was transported to the Polk County Jail.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810 or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP (7867). Callers who leave tips on the Crime Stoppers hotline may remain anonymous, and they could be eligible for a cash reward.

