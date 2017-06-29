Nacogdoches County teachers rally for retirement benefits

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments met today in Nacogdoches. Their proposed plan for a main office in Lufkin went up before all present member for a vote and was approved.More >>
From B.A.S.S. BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (News Release) - Minnesota’s state motto is “Star of the North,” which seems appropriate seeing Bassmaster Magazine has crowned the state’s second largest lake as the best bass fishery in the nation based on the recent release of the publication’s 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings.More >>
East Texas retired teachers are speaking out loud and clear against recently signed legislation that increases the cost of their health insurance.More >>
On Thursday, the Texas Council for Community Centers for Community Services for Media honored KTRE with the Frank M. Adams Award for the TV station’s weekly Survivor series, which airs at 10 p.m. on Wednesday nights.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 36-year-old man for possession of a forged $100 bill after he was pulled over on a traffic stop Wednesday evening.More >>
