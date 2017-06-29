DETCOG approves move to Lufkin

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments met Thursday in Nacogdoches. Their proposed plan for a main office in Lufkin went up before all present member for a vote and was approved.

Just a few weeks ago, DETCOG made their intention to move public. At that time, they had received a grant from the Economic Development Administration.

"DETCOG in late 2015, so almost two years ago now, accepted a grant from the Economic Development Administration of a million dollars to construct a facility which would include a regional emergency operations center," said Lonny Hunt DETCOG's executive director.

However, more help would be needed in order to build a full facility.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Temple Foundation, the city of Lufkin, and the Economic Development Administration, we now have a piece of land, a good location, and enough funds, I believe, to construct a new facility, which will house all of our programs," Hun saidt.

Lufkin City Councilwoman Lynn Torres, is also the board president for DETCOG. She said she feels like Lufkin is the most efficient location.

"If you look at the 12-county area, Lufkin is in the dead center of those 12 counties," said Torres. "So, I think it's important for access for all of our people to come to Lufkin."

According to Torres, this decision from DETCOG is significant to Lufkin.

"I think it's a very important move for Lufkin," said Torres. "It's a very positive move in the right direction for Lufkin to have this facility located in within the boundaries of Lufkin."

