Former Hudson teacher accused of sex with students indicted on 21 counts

A former Hudson kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for allegedly having sex with multiple students.

According to an indictment list, Robertson has 6 charges of inappropriate relationships with students and 6 charges of sexual assault. The indictment records indicate Robertson was given one indictment with 6 counts of improper relationship and was indicted 6 times for sexual assault, totaling 15 counts.

Robertson remains in the jail on $601,500 bond. An arrest affidavit filed in May states a student told a Hudson ISD officer he had sex with Robertson on numerous occasions between November and February. He said she would pick him up at his home and they would have sex in her car and at her apartment.

A second affidavit states another student said he had sex with Robertson the day before Thanksgiving. He said Robertson took him home after they had met at her apartment.

A third affidavit states a student convinced his parents on November 25 that Robertson needed help moving into her apartment and they dropped him off at the apartment. The boy said he then had sex with Robertson at her apartment.

A fourth affidavit states a student told police Robertson picked him up from his home on three different occasions and returned him home after they had sex.

Justice of the Peace Donnie Puckett set bond on the two new improper relationship charges at $50,000 each. Justice of the Peace Billy Ball has not set bail on the remaining six charges.

The jail records list offense dates of Nov. 23 and Feb. 1 on the new improper relationship charges. The six sex assault charges list offense dates of Oct. 30, Nov. 20, Nov. 25, March 11, March 11 and March 20.

The first offense date is three days after her husband filed for divorce.

Arrest affidavits from the previous charges state four different students admitted to having sex with Robertson. Two of them said they had sex with her at the same time.

Two of the students said they would sneak out of their houses and Robertson would pick them up and take them back to her apartment to have sex and then take them back home.

Robertson was arrested on the previous four charges on April 22.

Robertson admitted to a Hudson ISD police officer that she had sex with the four students, saying she had recently become a heavy drinker and would sometimes not remember the details of the encounters.

Every sexual encounter was sparked by social media, according to the affidavits.

Below are summaries from each Lufkin PD affidavit:

Cause number F36207 and F36208: Alleges Robertson communicated over social media with one student on March 11, which led her to inviting him and another student over to her apartment so they could have sex.

Cause number F36210: Student alleges he had sex with Robertson on one occasion at her apartment on March 20. He said she picked him up from home and returned him home.

Cause number F36211: Student alleges Robertson would pick her up at his home and sometimes they would have sex in her apartment and other times in her car. He said they had sex six to 10 times.

Cause number F36212: Student alleges he convinced his parents to take him to Robertson's house on Nov. 25, saying he needed to help her move into her apartment. After they had sex, the student said Robertson took him home.

In other indictments in the county:

Also indicted was Timothy White for Murder. Police were called out to the Highpoint apartments on May 3 in reference to a shooting where Ronnie Roberts was pronounced dead.

White, 35, was taken into custody moments after officers arrived at the apartment complex. Witnesses told officers they saw White throw a rifle over a nearby fence shortly after shots were fired.



Roberts was taken to CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Lufkin, where he was pronounced dead.

White remains in the Angelina County Jail. He was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. No bail amount has been set for White's charges yet.

Lufkin Police released the 911 call. In the call, the caller stated to dispatch that the person that was dead was killed by accident. In the call a woman in the background is also heard screaming that Roberts was shot and killed. A man is also screaming, "I didn't do it".

White has an arrest record that dates back to March of 2000. His charges include criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assault-family violence, assault of a public servant, interfering with the duties of a public servant, interfering with an emergency call, public intoxication and numerous misdemeanor traffic offenses.

Roberts also has an arrest record, according to the Angelina County Jail website. His arrest record dates back to September of 1993. While most of his charges were for misdemeanor traffic offenses, he has also also been arrested for felony theft, criminal trespass, burglary of a building, evading arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive, assault, driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also indicted where:

Zachery Skates aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Alec Morris for tampering with evidence

Brian Leviness for robbery

Larry McHale for robbery

Matthew Dixon for evading arrest

Abra Nicol for assault of a public servant

Milan White for aggravated robbery

Kendall Bryant for aggravated robbery

Jerry Buchleiter for aggravated assault of a public servant

Lakesha Tatum for child endangerment

