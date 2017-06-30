San Augustine moves onto championship bracket in state 7 on 7 tournament

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments met today in Nacogdoches. Their proposed plan for a main office in Lufkin went up before all present member for a vote and was approved.More >>
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments met today in Nacogdoches. Their proposed plan for a main office in Lufkin went up before all present member for a vote and was approved.More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
The Grapeland community is dealing with another tragedy. A 16-year-old Grapeland boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler as he was riding his bicycle along U.S. Highway 287.More >>
The Grapeland community is dealing with another tragedy. A 16-year-old Grapeland boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler as he was riding his bicycle along U.S. Highway 287.More >>
Crown Colony, T.G. Burgers, Outback Steakhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ralph and Kacoo's, Family Dollar No 8300, and Big's No. 3823.More >>
Crown Colony, T.G. Burgers, Outback Steakhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ralph and Kacoo's, Family Dollar No 8300, and Big's No. 3823.More >>
From B.A.S.S. BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (News Release) - Minnesota’s state motto is “Star of the North,” which seems appropriate seeing Bassmaster Magazine has crowned the state’s second largest lake as the best bass fishery in the nation based on the recent release of the publication’s 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings.More >>
From B.A.S.S. BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (News Release) - Minnesota’s state motto is “Star of the North,” which seems appropriate seeing Bassmaster Magazine has crowned the state’s second largest lake as the best bass fishery in the nation based on the recent release of the publication’s 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings.More >>