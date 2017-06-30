San Augustine moves onto championship bracket in state 7 on 7 tournament

It's not a UIL state title but the San Augustine Wolves would not be upset if they walked home with the 2017 DII 7 on 7 State Championship.

On Thursday the Wolves went undefeated in pool play. First they beat Rockdale 34-26. In the second game, the Wolves beat Liberty 34-31 and then they closed out pool play with a win over Dublin 27-22. With an undefeated Pool record, the Wolves will face Palaestine at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The complete championship bracket can be found here.

