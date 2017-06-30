California man gets 15 years on firearm charge in connection to Nacogdoches standoff

A Nacogdoches County district judge has sentenced a California man who engaged in a standoff with Nacogdoches police to 15 years in prison on a gun charge.

Judge Ed Klein handed down the sentence for Lamar Dwayne Allen, 50, in a hearing Thursday. The sentence comes after a jury found Allen guilty after a May trial of unlawful possession of a firearm. The same jury found him not guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Allen was arrested after a June 2016 standoff when police tried to arrest him on a violation of parole warrant out of California. Allen went into a home on Ritchie Street and refused to come out.

Police testified in trial that Allen pointed a gun at them, but controversy over what kind of gun he was using and what was collected at the scene caused the jury to deliver the not guilty verdict.

