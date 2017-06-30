Shelby County grand jury indicts mom accused of endangering children's mental state

A Shelby County grand jury has indicted a Timpson woman under what even the district attorney calls rare circumstances of danger to her children's mental and emotional state.

Kursti Agnew, 24, is charged with two counts of endangering a child.

According to a press release made available in February, the false report charge stems from a report Agnew made to authorities on Feb. 2, which contained a number of untruths. The press release states Agnew has waged a campaign against the family of her children's father over the past year as part of a custody battle.

Over the last year, Agnew has made a number of claims that her children have been abused by a member of their father's family, which have been investigated and found to not be true, according to the press release.

The grand jury also indicted Ka Paw Htoo, of Center, on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,

Htoo was arrested in January after Center police officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man who had been found on a sidewalk in the 700 block of Shelbyville Street. The dead man was later identified as 20-year-old Yee Ka.

The second victim, who was identified as 26-year-old Aung Naing, of Nacogdoches, was taken to Nacogdoches Medical Center for treatment of his injuries,

After further investigation, police identified Htoo as the suspect.

The grand jury also indicted Brenda Norther, of Buna, on charges of aggravated assault and injury to elderly.

Northern was arrested in January after a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the Nacogdoches Medical Center Emergency Room in Center.

When the deputy got to the ER, the deputy was told that the suspect was there with the victim. When the deputy spoke to Northern, she allegedly told him that he should go ahead and arrest her because she had shot the victim in the back of the head with a .22-caliber gun, the press release stated.

No court dates have been set on the above individuals.

