2nd suspect in Corrigan home invasion accepts 8 years deferred plea

The second of two suspects in a 2015 home invasion robbery in Corrigan has accepted a plea bargain of eight years of deferred adjudication.

Court records show Corbin Ray Vestal, 18, of Conroe, entered the guilty plea on Wednesday.

Vestal and Davarious Jokeith Bradford, 19, of Corrigan, broke into Bradford's uncle's home, located in the 500 block of Buckshop Lane on Sept. 12, 2015, and held him at gunpoint and left the home with several items.

After the victim went to the Corrigan Police Department to make a statement, he said he knew the two men and helped identify them.

Bradford pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 23 and received a deferred adjudication sentence for seven years.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.