TexDoT approves lane additions to Highway 69

The Texas Transportation Commission on Thursday approved more a $10 million construction project on U.S. Highway 69, between Huntington and Zavalla. The project is set to widen the roadway from two to four lanes from the City of Huntington to FM 844.

Construction will most likely begin on this 2.1 mile stretch of 69 within the next 30 days, according to TexDot. Pinto Construction Company, Nacogdoches, will serve as contractor.

Another project, that will extend the four lanes through the city of Zavalla, will be up for approval next year. That project is expected to cost $65 million.

Local homeowners are excited for the change.

"There's so much traffic out there, you can't pass between Huntington and Zavalla," said Ruby Collins.

Zavalla Mayor, Carlos Guzman, reflects on the issues that road has caused.

"I think it's going to ease a lot of the traffic and a lot of the death, as we've had on that highway," said Guzman. "So, it's going to be a lot better. I'm looking forward to it. There's going to be an overpass here, so it's going to be better for us."