Pack moves onto Consolation bracket in 7 on 7 state tournament

The Panthers quest for a 7 on 7 state championship did not go as planned.

The Panthers struggled to a 1-2 record in pool play. The team won against Eaton 22-12, but lost to Georgetown, 38-32, and to Cinco Ranch 32-12. The Panthers will now be in the consolation bracket. The Pack will Play The Colony at 8 a.m. On Saturday. For the full bracket, click here.

