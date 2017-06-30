Pack moves onto Consolation bracket in 7 on 7 state tournament - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Pack moves onto Consolation bracket in 7 on 7 state tournament

By Caleb Beames, Multi-Media Journalist
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KTRE) -

The Panthers quest for a 7 on 7 state championship did not go as planned.

The Panthers struggled to a 1-2 record in pool play. The team won against Eaton 22-12, but lost to Georgetown, 38-32, and to Cinco Ranch 32-12. The Panthers will now be in the consolation bracket. The Pack will Play The Colony at 8 a.m. On Saturday. For the full bracket, click here.

