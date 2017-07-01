East Texas vet, first to graduate Army Special Forces receives special treat

It's a special early birthday for an East Texas veteran. He's part of the first graduating class of the Special Forces in the Army. After being bring disabled, Joe Spangler Sr. no longer could ride a motorcycle.More >>
Many people passing through Nigton on a hot summer day might ignore the empty field behind the old Black Cat's Bar near the town's four-way stop sign, but if you talk to long time residents they can go on for days about the games that were once played on the lot.More >>
The Texas Transportation Commission on Thursday approved more a $10 million construction project on U.S. Highway 69, between Huntington and Zavalla.More >>
The Bosslight is best known as a unique bookstore in Downtown Nacogdoches, located at the corner of Main and Pecan. It's also home to "The Main Pecan," a spot reserved for the artistic spirit.More >>
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments met today in Nacogdoches. Their proposed plan for a main office in Lufkin went up before all present member for a vote and was approved.More >>
