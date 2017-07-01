Nacogdoches PD: Man charged with tampering with evidence after trying to eat narcotics

A man was charged with tampering with evidence after police caught him attempting to eat narcotics.

According to Nacogdoches PD, at 8:02 p.m. they stopped a vehicle for traffic violations at the 1500 block of Fox Street.

Police said that when they stopped the vehicle, they determined that the driver was eating narcotics to prevent the officer from collecting evidence.

Derrick Lynn Freeman, 48, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

