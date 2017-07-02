Child rescued from near drowning at Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Nacogdoches

A child was transported to the hospital after a near drowning at Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Nacogdoches Saturday.

According to the President and CEO of Splash Kingdom Johnny Blevins, a 2-year-old boy was in the activity pool on the south side of the park when he got away from his parents.

Blevins said another guest noticed the boy and caught the attention of a nearby lifeguard. The lifeguard then administered CPR while waiting for EMS to arrive.

According to managers of Splash Kingdom Waterpark, the young boy was alert and breathing well on his own before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The young boy's current condition is unknown at this time.

The waterpark said they are thankful for the quick actions of guests and lifeguards who activated emergency protocols while waiting for EMS to arrive.

"This was a team effort. We are thankful of our guest and our lifeguards to help with this rescue to ensure safety," Blevins said.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.