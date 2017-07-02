Diboll police officer places pig into custody, sets him free

An East Texas police department demonstrated that they are here to help all members of their community, including pigs.

According to the Diboll Police Department Facebook page, on Saturday Officer Seth Anthony and Sergeant B. Lovell responded to the History Center in reference to a loose pig.

When they arrived, they found the pig behind the center and placed him into custody.

Police posted pictures of the little pig who is seen sitting in the back of the police vehicle. In one photo, the pig even seems to be planning an escape, as he sits near the rear window of the vehicle.

Lovell said the pig was transported to a nearby river at the Angelina and Polk County line where he was released.

In a video posted by Diboll PD, you can see the pig casually strolling back into the woods.

Sergeant Lovell said that at the time his options were to euthanize or relocate the pig, but after confirming with a Texas Game Warden, he decided that relocation was his best option.

