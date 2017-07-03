Affidavit: Tenaha man sexually assaulted young girl

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an underage girl in the spring of this year.

Leonel Charqueno Hernandez, of Tenaha, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge. His bail amount has been set at $50,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim, who is younger than 14 years old, was taken to Harold’s House in Nacogdoches on June 19 for a forensic interview. The girl told the interviewer that she was at a house with Hernandez sometime during spring break, and he told her to take a photograph into a bedroom.

Hernandez allegedly followed the victim into the bedroom and had the girl sit on his lap. At that point, he started touching her inappropriately under her clothes, the affidavit stated.

When she was asked what happened next, the alleged victim said that Hernandez lay down on the bed, and she sat on top of him, the affidavit stated. Then Hernandez allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in several different ways.

The affidavit stated that the girl told the forensic interviewer that she told Hernandez no and started kicking him in the face. As he was leaving the bedroom, he allegedly told her not to tell anyone what had happened.

